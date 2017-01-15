A political party in India on Trump’s ideologies?

US President elect Donald Trump may not have many fans in India. However, looks like a party that follows his ideology is being formed in the country. To be launched by a Delhi-based writer, Sanjay Singh Yadav, the political party will be titled The Trumpist Party of India for Identity and Equality.

“Trump is very popular. He has won the elections. How he give up his life of luxury to work for the common people, in the context of equality and identity has really inspired me,” says Yadav, who will launch the political party tomorrow.

Talking about why he thought of the party, Yadav says, “How Trump gave up his life of luxury to work for the common people, in the context of equality and identity, has really inspired me.” Apparently, the party will have plans both for the common man and the elite. “It will produce a different model of governance. There are two sides to the programme. One appeals to the elites and the other to the common man of India,” adds Yadav

According to party’s agenda, it will give representation to all castes and communities in employment of public and private sector. “We will also do a survey of property distribution since 1947. My feeling is that residential properties since 1947 have gone overwhelmingly to one or two castes. 80 to 90 per cent have not received any residential property.”

Yadav, 61, who has also written political books adds, “The idea to come up with a party had been growing in my mind for long but Trump’s life and success has become my inspiration. I am sure Indians will support me and my party.”