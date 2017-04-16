Box with Rs 26 lakh stolen from cash van in Delhi’s Rajender Nagar

Three men on a bike allegedly stole R 26.17 lakh from a cash van parked near an ATM in Rajender Nagar on Saturday evening.

According to police, the van had come to replenish cash in the ATM and the gunman were waiting outside, leaving the door of the vehicle ajar.

The driver had got outside the van for a stretch while the trunk in which the box with cash was kept was left unlocked. Three men on a bike came, took the box and left.

After the cash custodian, Jitender Singh, realised that the box had been stolen, he called the police. “He said the cash box went missing while he was filing the cash in a nearby ATM. He said he had also gone to fill two other ATMs in Karol Bagh and were heading to Connaught Place.

“Singh had gone to the ATM with a guard and two colleagues, Mohammad Nadeem and Gaurav, who were waiting outside near the cash van. When he went inside, Sanjay too stepped out. It was then when the three men on a bike, stopped behind the van, entered the rear compartment and stole the cash box without anyone noticing,” a senior police officer said.

Read more

The police are scanning the CCTV footage they accessed from outside the bank to get clues on the men. “We have registered a case of theft on the basis of the complaint by the cash custodian and are probing into all possible angles,” DCP Central, Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

It appears the men were aware of the CCTV cameras and kept their face on the other side to avoid getting detected. “One of them was wearing a cap, while the other two kept their faces away from the camera,” a police officer said.

Police suspect the role of an insider. “We will be questioning the staff, employees. We found out that the bikers had been following the van from Karol Bagh, where it stopped last,” an investigator said.

The police have asked the company to give them details of their present and former employees.