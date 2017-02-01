Delhi deprived of its share in Union Budget 2017: Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said Delhi has been “deprived” of its due share in central taxes for 17th consecutive year. Sisodia was reacting to the Union Budget 2017 which was presented by finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday

“Delhi has been deprived of its due from central share in this year’s budget too. Delhi’s share in central taxes remains stagnant for 17th year at Rs 325 crore,” Sisodia, who is also the finance minister of Delhi, said.

The AAP government had demanded that its share in central taxes be raised to Rs 5,000 crore.

Sisodia also criticised the decision to cap cash donations to all political parties at Rs 2,000. “Post-demonetisation, even vegetable vendors have had to go cashless for transactions as small as Rs 20. Why should political parties get a relaxation of up to Rs 2,000?” the deputy CM said.

The Delhi BJP, however, lauded the budget with its chief Manoj Tiwari calling it a “great budget.”

“Great budget @arunjaitley @PMOIndia ; People, Farmer & Business friendly budget will take India to new Heights #BudgetForBetterIndia,” he tweeted.

Leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta called it a transformational budget.

“Govt with its ears on ground &eyes to the future has brought in transformational budget.Congratulations to PM @narendramodi &FM @arunjaitley,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, Gupta said, “Major tax cuts 4 MSMEs &salaried class bring huge relief to common man& promise acceleration of India’s growth story. #BudgetForBetterIndia,”