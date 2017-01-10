Kejriwal-Baijal bonhomie marks event to inaugurate 10 skill centres at homeless shelters

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal jointly inaugurated 10 skill development centres on Tuesday to make the urban poor living in shelters employable.

The event, first-of-its-kind in the Capital in recent years, was held at Tilak Nagar in west Delhi on Tuesday.

Former L-G Najeeb Jung and CM Kejriwal were never seen together or jointly inaugurated any project of the AAP government during the former’s tenure. Jung and Kejriwal had been at loggerheads over a range of issues including administrative jurisdiction, transfer and posting of officers and clearance of key bills and proposals of the AAP government.

However, on Tuesday, L-G Baijal praised the skill development centre project to make the urban poor employable. Kejriwal thanked Baijal for the ‘encouragement’ by attending the function.

“I thank the L-G for taking time out to attend this function on a short notice and encourage us. Earlier, the homeless were not even considered a vote bank. But these skill centres show that we care for them. Once the homeless become employable, they will be able to earn livelihood and can take care of themselves,” Kejriwal said while addressing the gathering.

The CM and L-G took a round of the facility. “I am happy to visit a place which is not only providing shelter to the urban poor, but also making them employable,” Baijal said.

These skill centres will be operated by state government’s Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and would offer basic courses in plumbing, electrical work, sewing, beauty, cookery etc.

The duration of the courses will be two months and certificates will be issued to those completing the courses.

“The infrastructure to train 1,000 people in a batch has been put in place. Different courses are being offered at different shelters, based on the gap analysis done in the area of employability,” said DUSIB CEO, VK Jain.

Besides the skill centres, Kejriwal also inaugurated 37 toilet complexes in various slum clusters across the city, besides opening a mohalla clinic, a recreation centre for senior citizens and neighbourhood park in west Delhi.