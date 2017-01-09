Priyanka Chopra to Emma Stone: The best dressed people at Golden Globes

The 74th Golden Globe Awards have begun in Beverly Hills, California and the stars are all here. While we don’t know who will take home the awards of the night, we can safely say that Priyanka Chopra has won the ‘best dressed’ award yet again.

(AP)

Priyanka wore a custom-made golden Ralph Lauren dress which took 1600 hours of embroidery to make.

Read more

Golden motifs and monochrome seems to be hot favourite on the red carpet. Here are all the best dressed women of the night:

Natalie Portman

(Reuters)

Blake Lively

(AP)

Kerry Washington

(Reuters)

Emma Stone

(Reuters)

Brie Larson

(Reuters)

Millie Bobby Brown

(AFP)

Lilly Colins

(AFP)

Chirssy Teigen

(Reuters)

Sofia Vergara

(AFP)

Follow @htshowbiz for more