Celebrities who sizzled on the 74th Golden Globes red carpet

California was treated to the best of fashion at the Golden Globe awards nights. Hollywood and Bollywood divas gave us some of the best fashion moments to cherish. From sparkly gowns to cold-shoulder and slits, here are the trends that ruled the red carpet.

Actor Sofia Vergara arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. (Valerie Macon/AFP Photo)

Naomie Harris in a sparkling, golden gown. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP )

Bling love: The red carpet shone as divas showcased blinged out looks. Nicole Kidman, Sofia Vergara, Sarah Paulson and Naomie Harris added loads of sparkle to their style. Our very own Priyanka Chopra too, took Golden Globes quite literally and rocked her gold look.

Jessica Biel in a thigh-high slit gown at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards (Valerie Macon/AFP Photo)

Model Naomi Campbell at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Mike Blake/Reuters)

The leg pop: Hollywood divas know how to show off their legs in style. Actor Jessica Biel to Gal Gadot and model Naomi Campbell flaunted their slender, toned leg that grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Sarah Jessica Parker in an ivory gown at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards (Valerie Macon/AFP Photo)

Drew Barrymore shimmers in a cold-shoulder ivory gown (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Ivory made a mark: The cold shoulder trend has been a strong one this season. Fashionsitas such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Drew Barrymore brought it to the red carpet as they rocked ivory cold shoulder gowns. While Parker kept it simple, Drew went for glitter on the garment. Actors Barbara Meier, Sienna Miller, Gillian Anderson and Gina Rodriguez also turned heads in white gowns.

Viola Davis in a bright yellow gown at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Reese Witherspoon in a canary yellow slit gown at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Yellow meets red: Yellow made it’s mark on the red carpet. Actor Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis and Maisie Williams made the best of the sunshine hue. Actor Deepika Padukone, too, attended the after party in a yellow gown.

Gal Gadot at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards (Valerie Macon/AFP Photo)

Natalie Portman flaunts her baby bump at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards (Valerie Macon/AFP Photo)

Stylish moms-to-be: Fashion forward moms-to-be actors looked their best. Natalie Portman , Gal Gadot and Mil Gibson’s screenwriter girlfriend Rosalind Ross flaunted their baby bump in style. They had plenty of inspo for moms-to-be.