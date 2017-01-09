Celebrities who sizzled on the 74th Golden Globes red carpet

California was treated to the best of fashion at the Golden Globe awards nights. Hollywood and Bollywood divas gave us some of the best fashion moments to cherish. From sparkly gowns to cold-shoulder and slits, here are the trends that ruled the red carpet.
Bling love: The red carpet shone as divas showcased blinged out looks. Nicole Kidman, Sofia Vergara, Sarah Paulson and Naomie Harris added loads of sparkle to their style. Our very own Priyanka Chopra too, took Golden Globes quite literally and rocked her gold look.
The leg pop: Hollywood divas know how to show off their legs in style. Actor Jessica Biel to Gal Gadot and model Naomi Campbell flaunted their slender, toned leg that grabbed a lot of eyeballs.
Ivory made a mark: The cold shoulder trend has been a strong one this season. Fashionsitas such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Drew Barrymore brought it to the red carpet as they rocked ivory cold shoulder gowns. While Parker kept it simple, Drew went for glitter on the garment. Actors Barbara Meier, Sienna Miller, Gillian Anderson and Gina Rodriguez also turned heads in white gowns.
Yellow meets red: Yellow made it’s mark on the red carpet. Actor Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis and Maisie Williams made the best of the sunshine hue. Actor Deepika Padukone, too, attended the after party in a yellow gown.
Stylish moms-to-be: Fashion forward moms-to-be actors looked their best. Natalie Portman , Gal Gadot and Mil Gibson’s screenwriter girlfriend Rosalind Ross flaunted their baby bump in style. They had plenty of inspo for moms-to-be.