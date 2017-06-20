 Look your best with the right scarves and jewellery. Here’s how | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
Look your best with the right scarves and jewellery. Here’s how

Scarves are the saviour on bad hair days and their accessorising potential is boundless.

fashion and trends Updated: Jun 20, 2017 11:27 IST
Scarves
Even with casual wear, scarves and jewellery add a certain level of polish and drama to your look.

When work gives you little time to plan out stylish outfits for office, sometimes the best wardrobe staples to have in hand are scarves and jewellery as they are not only flattering, versatile but also add a certain level of polish and drama to your look. Scarves are the saviour on bad hair days and their accessorising potential is boundless.

* For the monsoon, seek refuge in lightweight cotton malmal and handloom cotton Jamdani scarves. They up your fashion quotient; protecting you when it’s a bit sunny outdoors and as a cover up when the temperatures start to cool off.

* Add flair to a simple outfit by draping a large, fringed scarf over your shoulders.

* Also you can tie scarf as a headband or bandana to tame that monsoon hair frizz and it also doubles up as a cool head gear.

* Take your bun or pony-tail to the next level by wrapping a thin scarf around it and letting the tail flow free. Get creative by turning your scarf into a hat band that will add some extra oomph to your look.

The right jewellery

* Delicate but oversized hoop earrings are in trend.

* Classic ear studs are always a safe but stylish option to fall back on.

* Multiple layers of chains in uneven lengths and multi-finger rings are an easy way to make a subtle statement.

– Inputs from Meesha and Trisha Khanna, brand Meesha Scarf; and Gauri and Radhika Tandon, co-founders of Isharya.

