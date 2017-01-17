 These pics of Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi prove she’s a fashionista in the making | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
These pics of Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi prove she’s a fashionista in the making

fashion and trends Updated: Jan 17, 2017 19:12 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
From dresses to gowns, Jhanvi Kapoor aces it all.(Instagram)

Bollywood star Sridevi’s daughter, Jhanvi Kapoor, impresses us with every appearance. Her wardrobe, one that’s to die for, comprises outfits by some of the best of Indian and international designers. And the 19-year-old doesn’t really need a stylist at her disposal. She can pull off a traditional Manish Malhotra lehenga as effortlessly as any casual dress. And her Instagram account is there to vouch for her style prowess. Check out these pictures.

Going all black, she wore a stylish pair of boots and spruced up her look with luscious red lips.

Wearing an RS By Rippi Sethi design, Jhanvi looked stunning. The gown was a copy of one in Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran‘s Fall 2014 collection. Not Jhanvi’s fault though!

She looks chic even in denims and T-shirts.

#Traveling with the #sister #jhanvikapoor #kushikapoor

A photo posted by @jhanvikapoor on

That scarf just adds to her elegance.

She recently did a fashion shoot and looked no less than a diva in it.

<