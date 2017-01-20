Cow vigilantes rue delay in ID cards promised by Haryana govt

Members of cow protection groups are ruing that the state government has not issued them the identity cards promised last year. The cards were to be issued to differentiate genuine cow vigilantes from the fake ones.

The decision was taken by the state government in August last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at fake cow vigilantes disturbing law and order. The cards were to be issued by Haryana Gau Seva Aayog (cow service commission), constituted in 2012 and notified in January 2013.

Cow activists claim that the identity cards would have eased their work, led to better coordination with the police, and sifting fake vigilantes.

“We have not received any card or letter so far. The activists are, however, functioning in coordination with the local police. Cow protection members often inform the police before a raid or whenever cattle smugglers are found. ID cards will prove a lot of help,” said Dharmender Yadav, president Gurugram Gau Raksha Dal.

Yadav said several cow protection members have received injuries and were even shot at by cattle smugglers, but this has not deterred them from the volunteer service.

Clashes among cow vigilantes and cattle smugglers have increased ever since the state enforced cow protection law Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act 2015. Situation often become volatile on routes leading to Mewat from Gurgaon.

“Our details were collected, but we have not heard anything about the identity cards after that. We will soon pursue the matter with the commission,” said Harpal Singh, president of Sohna Gau Rakshak Dal. Singh had sustained gunshot injuries along with one more volunteer, when alleged cattle smugglers fired on them on the night of June 24 last year when they tried to stop a vehicle carrying cattle on the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal expressway.

Amit Kumar, president of Gau Raksha Dal Gurgaon, had also sustained injury on his fingers when alleged cattle smugglers fired at him on June 25 last year.

“We have received detailed of about 150 volunteers and the same have been sent for police verification. I hope ID cards will be issued within a fortnight,” said Bhani Ram Mangla, chairman of the commission, who belongs to Gurgaon.