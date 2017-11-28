MCG to take over maintenance for Malibu Towne, Tatvam Villas

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has agreed to include Malibu Towne and Tatvam Villas in the list of privately developed colonies it will take over for maintenance.

The development comes a month after the residents from these upscale colonies met MCG commissioner V Umashankar and expressed their desire for the MCG to look after its maintenance, and upkeep of basic civic amenities, MCG officials said.

Built in 1999, Malibu Towne in Sector 47 is spread across 200 acres and residents here have the freehold to their land. Tatvam Villas in Sector 48 is spread across 50 acres and was developed by the Vipul Group in the early 2000s.

Home to approximately hundreds of families, the upkeep of these societies is in the hands of residents’ welfare associations (RWA) who struggle to provide its residents with basic facilities, such as supply of potable water, garbage collection, street lights, maintenance of roads within the residential complex, parks etc.

The RWAs and the developer are responsible for providing these facilities.

The residents of Malibu Towne had formally submitted an application to Umashankar asking the MCG to initiate the takeover process, sources in the civic body said.

The residents of Tatvam Villas had met TL Satyaprakash, director of town and country planning, in a separate matter. They expressed their desire for the MCG to take over the maintenance of the society.

Satyaprakash had then issued an order asking the civic body to initiate the formalities for transfer of maintenance, which was okayed by MCG officials.

“Once the transfer process for South City 2 is completed, the MCG will initiate proceedings to take over the maintenance at Malibu Towne, following by Tatvam Villas,” Umashankar said.

Umashankar clarified that the MCG does not need to take the consent of the developer (the Vipul Group) for the maintenance transfer, provided they procured a part-completion certificate.

MCG officials confirmed that the developer does have the part-completion certificate.

For residents, the possibility of MCG taking over maintenance is a welcome step.

“The residents had met the district administration officials in the past for the take over process. I am glad that MCG officials are keen for the transfer,” Alka Dalal, an RWA member of Malibu Towne, said.

“Since the residents are already paying property tax to the MCG, the civic body can give back by upgrading amenities in the locality; the MCG has the wherewithal for maintenance work. We look forward to the takeover,” Harsh Mehta, a resident of Tatvam Villas, said.

Like Malibu Towne and Tatvam Villas, there are many privately developed societies in the city that have requested the MCG to take over their maintenance as well.

DLF Phases 1, 2, 3; Sushant Lok Phase 1 and 2; South City 1 and 2, Ardee City and Suncity are all in line to be transferred to the municipal corporation.

Aside from the maintenance of water supply at Sushant Lok Phase 1, no other amenities have been transferred to the MCG.

Talking about why the transfer has hit a roadblock in case of some societies, such as Ardee City in Sector 52, Umashankar said the MCG needs the part-completion certificate from the buyer to start the process. Despite residents wanting the civic body to take over its maintenance, the MCG can do nothing as the developer had failed to procure a part-completion certificate, he said.