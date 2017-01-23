 After Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson may also come to India, Priyanka drops hints | hollywood | Hindustan Times
After Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson may also come to India, Priyanka drops hints

To this, the Quantico star said, when ‘The Rock’ will come to India, she will make sure that the ABCD 2 star gets to meet him.(Instagram)

After Deepika Padukone brought her xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star to India, Priyanka Chopra just dropped a hint that her Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson too might visit India for her Hollywood debut’s promotion.

In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, the 34-year-old star and KJo were seen talking about how Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt came to meet her during their US Dream Team tour and that Varun was not able to meet Dwayne.

To this, the Quantico star said, when ‘The Rock’ will come to India, she will make sure that the ABCD 2 star gets to meet him.

Directed by Seth Gordon, Baywatch also stars Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, and Kelly Rohrbach in lead roles and is slated to hit the theatres on May 26, this year.

