Attention Deadpool, Wolverine fans: Ryan Reynolds has some good news for you

Deadpool 2 writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese talked about the possibility of Deadpool/Wolverine crossover, saying actor Ryan Reynolds is trying hard to “make it happen”.

Reynolds, 40, who portrayed the antihero Deadpool in the 2016 superhero film, has often expressed his enthusiasm to collaborate with his friend and actor Hugh Jackman, known for his long-running role as Wolverine in X-Men film series.

The writer duo has now suggested that Deadpool and Wolverine can actually share screen in a brand new project, reported AceShowbiz.

“It would be amazing to have Hugh resurrect Wolverine in the Deadpool universe,” said Wernick.

“And again, Ryan’s making a hard push to make that happen, and hopefully the public gets behind it and we can all convince Hugh to put the claws on one more time.”

However, Reese later explained that creating the crossover can be tricky.

Considering Deadpool 2 will possibly be followed with Deadpool 3 and X-Force, he wonders whether Deadpool/Wolverine movie has a room amid the packed schedules.

“If you’re looking at Deadpool 2, if you’re looking at X-Force, if you’re looking at Deadpool 3, there’s not necessarily room for (another) team-up movie. I think it does create real scheduling and universe issues and something that could be ironed out, but it would need to be ironed out,” said Reese.

He added, “I don’t think any of us operated under the assumption that it would be even possible to do a Deadpool/Wolverine thing, so we just haven’t planned for it, it’s still not in the plan, but if it were to happen, it would require a hard look at the overall architecture of our storylines.”

When asked about the Deadpool/Wolverine rumour in Logan,

Reese said, “Yeah, that’s not happening. The tones are just too different.

“I’m not sure exactly where that rumour came from, but Hugh and Ryan are really close and they really do want to work together and they really do want to see these characters come together, so in the long run, that rumour could become true-that they’re in a movie together, but it’s just not Logan.”

