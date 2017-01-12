Deepika Padukone, Vin Diesel were chased by paparazzi on Mumbai streets

Director DJ Caruso, who arrived in Mumbai with star Vin Diesel for the premiere of their forthcoming film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which also marks the Hollywood debut of Deepika Padukone, was overwhelmed by the welcome they received.

Caruso, along with Hollywood star Vin Diesel and Indian actress Deepika Padukone were welcomed with dhol, ‘tutari’ and ‘tilak’. They arrived to a typical desi fanfare of women dressed in traditional Marathi nauvari (nine-yard) saris and yellow turbans.

“The greatest welcome ever! ‘XXX India Premiere. Wow and a blessing to go with it,” Caruso tweeted on Thursday.

The greatest welcome ever! #XXXIndiaPremiere. Wow and a blessing to go with it! https://t.co/IHM47SCush — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) January 12, 2017

The mania was overwhelming for the director as he also shared on Twitter an image featuring an enthusiastic cameraman who is seen trying to capture Deepika and Diesel from his bike.

“Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel chased by photographers on streets of Mumbai. I am in car behind them,” Caruso tweeted.

@deepikapadukone and #VinDiesel Chased by photographers on streets of muambi. I am in car behind them! pic.twitter.com/skeVRz5Ci9 — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) January 12, 2017

Diesel’s two-day India trip is packed with fan meets, music and drama. He is promoting xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which is releasing in India on Saturday -- before anywhere else in the world.

He has a packed itinerary full of fan interactions, a glitzy red carpet gala and a star-studded premiere.

According to sources, plans are in place to give Diesel a “splendid taste of India” -- and the start has been in tune with that.

The actors, along with other members of the film’s cast and crew, have been on an extensive worldwide promotional spree to promote the film. They visited London and Mexico before coming to India.

The movie is a new instalment in the xXX series after the 2002 film xXx and 2005’s Ice Cube-led xXx: State of the Union. It also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.

