From Lion Dev Patel to La La Land’s Emma Stone: How stars reacted to Oscar noms

The following are reactions from some of the nominees for the 2017 Oscars.

The list of nominations, which for the first time includes a record number of black actors, was revealed Tuesday, ahead of the February 26 ceremony:

- Beautiful morning -

“What a morning. I am so grateful for this honour and I’m so happy to share this feeling with my La La Land family. The greatest part of life is connecting with people, and I love the deeply talented, kind and passionate people I was lucky enough to work with on this movie.”

-- Emma Stone, nominated for best actress for romantic musical La La Land, which earned a record 14 Oscar nods.

Chazelle was nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, for the film, La La Land. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

- Speechless -

“When you mention those movies, it makes my head spin even more than it’s spinning. I’m a little speechless.”

-- Damien Chazelle, the 32-year-old director of La La Land, to Variety from Beijing, after learning that his film had tied the all-time record for Oscar nominations set by Titanic and All About Eve.

This image released by A24 Films shows Mahershala Ali, left, and Alex Hibbert in a scene from, Moonlight. (AP)

- Is race relevant? -

“I hope I wasn’t nominated because I was black. That has no relevance... I hope I was nominated for my work.”

-- Mahershala Ali, best supporting actor nominee for coming-of-age drama Moonlight, to The Hollywood Reporter.

- ‘Focus on colour’ -

“I think it’s unfortunate that we still have to focus on colour.

“What the Oscars are about and what the awards should be about is a recognition of talent and incredible hard work, irrespective of colour.”

-- British actress Naomie Harris, who is black, to The New York Times on her best supporting actress nomination for “Moonlight,” in which she plays a crack-addicted mother.

- ‘Love not dictated by colour’ -

“Lion reaffirms the message that love is not dictated by the colour of your skin, not by race, gender, sexuality, social status or origin. It is a message I am proud to be spreading during these uncertain times. This will forever be one of the most memorable experiences of my life.”

-- Dev Patel, about his best supporting actor nomination for Lion. He is only the third actor of Indian descent to receive an Oscars nod.

Read more

- ‘An inspiration’ -

“It has been such an honour to have been given the opportunity to tell the incredible story of Richard and Mildred Loving, who serve as an inspiration that ordinary people can do extraordinary things. The Lovings fought quietly yet tirelessly, and changed the course of American legal history. Today, to be among such extraordinary women -- my fellow nominees, my peers with films this year, and the legendary performers whose work of years past has long inspired me... this means a great deal to me.”

-- Irish-Ethiopian actress Ruth Negga, nominated in the best actress category for Loving. The film told the true story of an interracial couple from the American South who fought before the Supreme Court in 1967 for their right to marry.

- ‘Save humanity’ in Syria -

“The White Helmets film’s nomination for an Oscar is a new confirmation of the civil defense’s credibility in Syria. It will help us to reach the goal and the slogan we have been using since the start: ‘To save one life is to save all of humanity.’”

-- Raed Saleh, leader of the rescue group featured in The White Helmets, nominated for best documentary short the film, told AFP after the announcement.

This image released by Cohen Media group shows Shahab Hosseini, left, and Taraneh Alidoosti in a scene from The Salesman. (AP)

- Strive for empathy -

“I am overwhelmed and honoured by the Academy’s recognition of my newest film... What I have strived for in my filmmaking has always been to create a sense of empathy toward my characters; empathy meaning understanding the conditions and situations of other human beings who very much resemble us.”

-- Iranian writer/director Asghar Farhadi, on being nominated for an Oscar for the third time for his movie The Salesman, up for best foreign film honours.

This image released by Summit shows director Mel Gibson, centre, and actor Vince Vaughn on the set of the film, Hacksaw Ridge. (AP)

- Back in Hollywood’s good graces -

“What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son! This is a truly wonderful honour.”

-- Mel Gibson, on his surprise best director nomination for bloody WWII movie Hacksaw Bridge, which marks his comeback after being ostracized by Hollywood for an anti-Semitic tirade. The film earned a total of six nominations.

French actress Isabelle Huppert poses for photographer after an interview with the Associated Press in Paris, France. (AP)

- ‘Infinitely grateful’ -

“I am infinitely grateful to the Academy. It is a tremendous joy and honour for me.”

-- France’s Isabelle Huppert, nominated for best actress for rape-revenge thriller Elle -- one of the rare foreign language performances recognised in a lead acting category.

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more