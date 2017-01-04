George Clooney and wife Amal expecting twins in March: Report

George Clooney and his wife and international rights lawyer Amal Clooney are expecting twins this year, Lebanon’s Daily Star reported on Tuesday.

A source close to Amal’s family told the newspaper that the couple is expecting twins in March.

Rumours have continued to swirl that Clooney, 55, and Amal, 38, are having a baby or getting divorced, allegedly in part because George doesn’t want children but also due to their busy schedules.

The Clooneys have not confirmed the reports.

In December, it was reported that the Clooneys are headed for a divorce. “Amal and George divorce announcement! $300 million split rocks Hollywood!” declared a headline in OK Magazine.

“While they love each other, they might be realising they want different things in life,” their source said, adding that the couple’s “growing divide” is allegedly due to a “long list of grievances” that have now brought the relationship “to a perilous crossroads”.

British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney speaks during the Texas Conference for Women held at the Austin Convention Centre. (AFP)

The source added: “When George and Amal first got together, their friends thought they were a perfect match. But now some are expecting them to announce a split.”

They married in 2014.

