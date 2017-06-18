Mark Wahlberg crashes daughter’s date to ensure her safety, meets with a surprise

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg crashed his teenage daughter Ella’s date, only to be “one-upped” by the guy, who brought his mom along on the date too.

Actor Isabela Moner and Mark Wahlberg speak onstage at CinemaCon 2017 Paramount Pictures Presentation Highlighting Its Summer of 2017 and Beyond in Las Vegas. (AFP)

On his recent appearance at The Graham Norton Show, the 46-year-old star, said he was keen to meet the boy his 13- year-old daughter was dating. He said, “The kid - she had one that was not a nice boy and it was innocent enough - but I was like, ‘I wanna meet this kid’. I wanna meet him and then you can hang out with him in a safe environment and she was like, ‘What’s a safe environment, dad?’ ... Everything is the attitude."

“So all of a sudden this kid comes over and he one-ups me ... he brings his mom! The genius thing is he was so sweet and (my daughter) is like steamrolling me all the time and he’s seeing it, like she’s being rude to me and she’s being mean to me and she’s like if you’re not nice to him, he may not wanna be around you,” Wahlberg added.

The actor said he would love to see Ella settle down with the first boy she meets, although he knows that probably would not happen.

“I’m like, okay, the perfect scenario is to find one boy that she’s with forever but I don’t know if she can hold him down!” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more