Rose McGowan, actor and activist

Actor Rose McGowan hit the headlines this year when her decision to make public allegations of sexual assault against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein cascaded into a global movement against sexual harassment.

As a writer, director, music artist, icon, entrepreneur, and feminist whistle-blower, McGowan has focused the spotlight on injustice and inequality in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Her roles in films such as The Doom Generation and Scream brought her recognition, but it is her role as a witch in the hit TV series Charmed that she is most remembered for. Her directorial debut, Dawn, was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.