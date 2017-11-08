 Rose McGowan, actor and activist | htlsspeakersbio | Hindustan Times
Rose McGowan, actor and activist

Actor Rose McGowan is a speaker at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017.

htlsspeakersbio Updated: Nov 08, 2017 18:53 IST
Hindustan Tines
Actor and activist, Rose McGowan.
Actor and activist, Rose McGowan. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actor Rose McGowan hit the headlines this year when her decision to make public allegations of sexual assault against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein cascaded into a global movement against sexual harassment.

As a writer, director, music artist, icon, entrepreneur, and feminist whistle-blower, McGowan has focused the spotlight on injustice and inequality in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Her roles in films such as The Doom Generation and Scream brought her recognition, but it is her role as a witch in the hit TV series Charmed that she is most remembered for. Her directorial debut, Dawn, was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

