Virender Sehwag dismisses ‘two-line’ report on his India coach application

Nearly two weeks after reports surfaced that Virender Sehwag sent a two-line resume while applying for the India head coach’s job, the former India cricketer has denied that was the case, saying if he indeed wanted to send such a short resume, merely forwarding his name would have been enough.

“I would be happy to get that two-line CV from the media source. If I had to sent a two-line resume, my name was enough,” Sehwag was quoted as saying in an interview with UCWeb.

The BCCI had sought applications for the post of India coach before the Champions Trophy on grounds that current coach Anil Kumble’s tenure ended with the tournament.

Kohli clears air

Although the BCCI move created a controversy amid speculation that India captain Virat Kohli was for Kumble’s ouster, things settled down a bit after Kohli cleared the air at a press conference early in the ICC Champions Trophy saying there was no issues between him and Kumble. Also, with the former Indian bowler giving throw-downs to Kohli at the nets, and the team playing to its reputation, the dust settled down.

Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Dodda Ganesh and Lalchand Rajput had reportedly applied for the post while Kumble had been given a direct entry.

However, a media report on June 6 quoted a BCCI official as saying, “Sehwag being Sehwag has sent his application in two lines. There was no CV attached to it. We had to ask him to send his CV too along with his application. After all it will be the first time he is set to appear for the interview.”

Facing ex-teammates

Sehwag will have to face the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman for the interview and he acknowledged the contribution of Ganguly and Tendulkar in shaping his career.

“”Sourav taught me how to keep patience and is my all-time favourite captain. On the other hand, Sachin gave me confidence, broke my superstitions and playing with him was like playing with the wall, you could play without any tension and hit boundaries freely,” he added.

Post-retirement, Sehwag has turned to commentary and has taken social media by storm with his one-liners on Twitter and candid confessions regarding his playing career. They’ve been controversial too with a recent jibe against Pakistan inviting flak from former Pakistani cricketers, including former stumper Rashid Latif.

India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday and Sehwag took a walk down memory lane stating that he loved playing against Pakistan, especially Shoaib Akhtar, who he would loved hitting for boundaries.