AgustaWestland scam: HC notice to Sanjeev Tyagi on CBI’s plea against bail

The Delhi high court on Tuesday issued a notice to former Indian Air Force chief SP Tyagi’s cousin Sanjeev Tyagi on CBI’s plea challenging the bail granted to him in the AgustaWestland chopper scam case.

Justice IS Mehta fixed the petition for further hearing on January 18, when it is schedule to hear plea against SP Tyagi -- who was also granted bail by the trial court on December 26, 2016.

The CBI’s standing counsel Sanjeev Bhandari told the court that similar arguments were made during the hearing of plea against ex-IAF chief and since there was an urgency, the court should fix the matter for the same date.

71-year old SP Tyagi was arrested by the CBI on December 9, 2016 along with Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan in the case relating to alleged irregularities in procurement of 12 VVIP choppers from UK-based AgustaWestland during the UPA-2 regime.

The agency approached the high court against the trial court’s January 4 order granting bail to Sanjeev Tyagi and Khaitan in the scam saying that no purpose will be served by keeping them in custody.

The CBI alleged that Sanjeev Tyagi could “hamper” its probe and “alert” other accused if he remained out of custody.

The agency also said its probe was “multi-layered” as it was spread across several countries since various companies were allegedly used to “camouflage the bribe money”.

All the accused have denied the allegations levelled against them by the CBI.