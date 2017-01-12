Amazon takes off Indian flag doormats, but yet to apologise to Sushma Swaraj

Amazon has asked its Canada unit to take off all doormats that have the Indian flag on it, after minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj lashed out at the American e-commerce giant.

“We have taken the products off the site,” an Amazon spokeswoman told HT.

However, she did not clarify if her employer has sent an “unconditional apology” that Swaraj has demanded.

“Amazon must tender unconditional apology and must withdraw all products insulting our national flag,” Swaraj tweeted.

Her response came after a person named Atul Bhobe tweeted to her, “Amazon Canada must be censured and warned not to sell Indian doormats. Please take action.”

Swaraj, who is one of the most active politicians on Twitter and has seven million followers, swung into action.

In case Amazon fails to apologise, Swaraj has threatened stricter action against the company officials. She tweeted that no new visas will be issued to any Amazon officials, and even the ones that have been issued earlier will be revoked. This means, Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s CEO and founder won’t be able to travel to India, if the company doesn’t apologise.

The spokeswoman declined to comment on the “apology” part.

Swaraj has also written to the Indian high commission in Canada to look into the matter.

In Canada, Amazon sells doormats of all countries, including that of Canada, the US and UK. “It is legal there. It’s not that Amazon was doing anything illegal,” said a source.