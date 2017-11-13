ASEAN Summit LIVE: PM Modi, US President Donald Trump to hold bilateral talks in Manila

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a packed schedule in Manila on Monday as he attends the opening ceremony of the 15th ASEAN­–India summit and holds bilateral meetings with US President Donald Trump and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

Modi arrived in the Philippine capital on Sunday for a three-day visit during which he will also attend the 12th East Asia meet on Tuesday.

Modi and Trump, who met briefly at a gala dinner on Sunday, would discuss counter-terrorism, trade and the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region, where China has been expanding its military presence, sources said.

Below are the live updates:

7:30am: World leaders pose for a group photograph at the opening ceremony of 31st ASEAN Summit (ANI Photo)