ASEAN Summit LIVE: PM Modi, US President Donald Trump to hold bilateral talks in Manila
PM Narendra Modi will attend the 15th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-India summit and the 12th East Asia meet. Here are the live updatesindia Updated: Nov 13, 2017 08:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a packed schedule in Manila on Monday as he attends the opening ceremony of the 15th ASEAN–India summit and holds bilateral meetings with US President Donald Trump and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.
Modi arrived in the Philippine capital on Sunday for a three-day visit during which he will also attend the 12th East Asia meet on Tuesday.
Modi and Trump, who met briefly at a gala dinner on Sunday, would discuss counter-terrorism, trade and the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region, where China has been expanding its military presence, sources said.
Below are the live updates:
#Visuals from the opening ceremony of 31st #ASEANSummit in #Manila #Philippines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi present pic.twitter.com/ZydBMG083H— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2017
7:30am: World leaders pose for a group photograph at the opening ceremony of 31st ASEAN Summit (ANI Photo)