Bengaluru woman kills 7-year-old daughter by flinging her off terrace, twice

A woman killed her seven-year-old daughter by flinging her twice off the terrace of her four-storey residential building in the JP Nagar area here on Sunday, allegedly out of frustration, police said.

According to the police, eye witnesses said, the woman, Swathi Sarkar (34), pushed the child off the terrace once and upon seeing her daughter breathe, carried her back to the terrace to throw her down for a second time.

Enraged onlookers then took matters into their own hands and tied Swathi to an electric pole and beat her up before calling the police, who arrested her.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, D Sharanappa, said investigations were on. "It appears that the accused was frustrated with her child and hence took this drastic measure," he said.

Meanwhile, another police officer, who did not wish to be named, said the girl, Ishika, was differently abled, based on the statement of Swathi. The officer said Swathi was living separately from her husband for around seven months.

"According to the initial investigation, the girl was allegedly screaming and being stubborn. This was used as justification by the accused to kill the child," the officer said.

“Statements from neighbours about Swathi's state of mind did not reveal much as they too were shocked by the incident and said she appeared normal till before the incident. Even when we questioned her there were no signs of depression or any other kind of distress," the officer said.

Swathi and her husband hail from West Bengal and moved to the city about 10 years ago.