Blue Whale challenge behind bomb hoax at Himachal’s Mandi bus stand

A youth on Monday has surrendered before the Himachal Pradesh police admitting that he made the hoax call about the presence of a bomb at the inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) in Mandi last week.

Sandeep Kumar (21), a student of Masters in Computer Application (MCA) has reportedly told police that it was because of the Blue Whale challenge that he made the hoax.

The hoax had created panic among the public, thus putting the police, fire brigade, health department and administration‘s top officials on their toes on Thursday.

“Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Mandi, said he did it to complete the Blue Whale challenge. It was also revealed that he had earlier also tried to commit suicide by over speeding the bike,” said a police officer.

His mobile has been seized and is being scanned, the officer said.

The cops are also investigating if there is any other friend of Sandeep trapped in the deadly challenge.

It all happened when Mandi bus stand assistant in-charge, Netra Singh, received a call from an unknown number at around 10am on Thursday, informing him about the presence of a powerful bomb fixed at the bus stand premises. Before Netra could ask the caller about his identity, the call was disconnected.

The police were immediately informed and public was requested to vacate the premises.

The police with the help of bomb disposal and dog squad searched the entire bus stand but found nothing suspicious.