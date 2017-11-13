Andhra Pradesh boat tragedy: Vessel was on maiden trip without govt approval

The boat which capsized in Krishna river killing 20 passengers near Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening was on its maiden voyage but it did not have the requisite government permission.

“The boat belonging to a private agency River Boating Adventure Company was a new boat that entered the waters only on Sunday. It made a couple of trial runs in the river in the morning. It got permission neither from irrigation department nor the tourism department. We have ordered an inquiry as to how it carried passengers,” Andhra Pradesh tourism minister Bhuma Akhila Priya told reporters in Vijayawada on Monday.

The new boat had not even been named.

The tourism department released a video clipping showing one of its officials telling the private boat operator ahead of the tragedy that the latter would not be allowed to dock the boat at Durga Ghat jetty because it had no permissions. “For God’s sake, please vacate this jetty and get permission from the authorities,” the official is heard telling the boat operator.

However, the boat operator took it to Punnami Ghat side, where 39 passengers boarded the vessel to go to Pavitra Sangamam at Ibrahimpatnam to witness Maha Harathi on the occasion of Karthika Masam, a festival to worship Lord Shiva. “The driver who operated the boat had no prior experience operating it in the Krishna river and did not even have the route map. There were no life jackets but the boat driver convinced the people to take the trip saying he will bring them back safely,” the minister said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who made a statement in the assembly on the boat tragedy, said a criminal case of negligence had been registered against Kondal Rao in whose name the private agency was registered and his associate Gedela Srinu, who had operated the boat without permission. They were taken into custody and were being interrogated, he said.

Referring to the allegations of the YSR Congress party leaders that some higher officials of Tourism department were partners in the River Boat Adventures, Naidu said the government would not spare anybody if the allegations were found true in the inquiry.

He said so far 20 bodies had been recovered from the river and whereabouts of another two persons were yet to be known. “Four persons are undergoing treatment in hospital,” he said.

It is not known whether the two missing persons are the crew members.

The chief minister announced that a committee with senior IAS and IPS officers would be constituted to study the causes for such boat accidents and prevent their recurrence.

He appreciated two fishermen – Sivaiah and Pichaiah, who jumped into water immediately on noticing the accident and saved 14 people and declared a monetary reward of Rs 5 lakh each for them.