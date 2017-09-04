BRICS Summit Live: PM Modi speaks at the plenary session in Xiamen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Xiamen to attend the BRICS Summit during which he would look forward to having “productive discussions and positive outcomes” with leaders of the grouping to support the agenda for a stronger partnership among the member countries.

Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday at the end of the BRICS summit for the first time since the resolution of the two-month standoff in Doklam along Sikkim border.

On Monday, Modi, who is expected to reach Xiamen on Sunday night, will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin followed by a meeting with President Michael Temer of Brazil.

Modi’s tight schedule includes a meeting with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt on Tuesday morning — Egypt is one of the five counties — Mexico, Guinea, Thailand and Tajikistan — invited to take part in a meeting on the sidelines of BRICS.

Below are the live updates:

9:42am: PM Modi says trade and economy is the foundation of our cooperation

9:41am: PM Narendra Modi is speaking at the BRICS Plenary Session

9:15am: Our ever closer ties with rest of the world require that we 5 countries play a more active part in global governance. Without our participation, many pressing global challenges cannot be effectively resolved: Chinese President

9:08am: President Xi Jinping says China will launch plan for BRICS countries with 500 million Yuan to facilitate policy exchange and practical cooperation in economy and trade

9:05am: We should speak in one voice and jointly present our solutions to issues concerning international peace & development: Jinping

9:00am: Despite our differences in national conditions, our 5 countries are in similar stage of development and share same development cause: Jinping

8:57am: As the world undergoes profound changes, BRICS cooperation has become more important: Chinese President Xi Jinping

8:45am: BRICS plenary session begins in Xiamen

7:55am: The Prime Minister will also attend meeting with BRICS Business Council and Signing Ceremony

7:50am: PM Modi will attend BRICS plenary session, opening ceremony of BRICS Cultural Festival in Xiamen, China today

7:35am: BRICS leaders pose for a group photograph at the International Conference Center in Xiamen, China

7:30am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the International Conference Center in Xiamen

7:25am: PrimeMinister Narendra Modi arrives at International Conference Center for welcome ceremony