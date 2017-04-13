Canada says Amarinder’s remarks on its ministers disappointing, inaccurate

Canada termed on Thursday as “disappointing and inaccurate” the comments by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh that five ministers in the Justin Trudeau government, including defence minister Harjit Sajjan, were “Khalistani sympathisers”.

Singh had on Wednesday alleged that Sajjan like his father is a “Khalistani sympathiser” and he would not meet him during his scheduled visit to India later this month.

“There were, in fact, five ministers in the Justin Trudeau government who were Khalistani sympathisers and I will not have any truck with them,” Singh had further claimed.

Reacting to the remarks, the Canadian High Commission here said, “The comments regarding Canada’s ministers are both disappointing and inaccurate.”

It also asserted that Canada greatly values its relationship with the people and the government of Punjab, and look forward to further advancing this relationship.

“We regret that the Chief Minister of Punjab is unavailable to meet with Canada’s Minister of Defence. The Chief Minister is welcome to visit Canada,” the high commission added.

Sajjan is scheduled to travel to India next week during which he will hold talks with the leadership here as well as speak on ‘conflict prevention and peacekeeping in changing world’ on April 18 at a think-tank here