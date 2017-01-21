Central team reaches Tamil Nadu to look into drought impact

A team of central government officials reached Chennai on Saturday to assess the drought situation in Tamil Nadu following a plea by the state government.

The team is expected to visit drought-hit areas and discuss the situation with officials of the state government, officials said.

On January 16, chief minister O Panneerselvam had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to depute a central team to study the extensive damage caused to crops and take stock of the drinking water scarcity.

The state government had urged the Centre to sanction Rs 39,565 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund towards mitigation measures.

Also, Panneerselvam had sought Rs 1,000 crore from the NDRF “to enable taking up immediate relief and rehabilitation measures to mitigate the drought situation”.

Tamil Nadu received only 168.3 mm of rainfall during the north-east monsoon as against the normal rainfall of 440.4 mm, a deficit of 62 per cent.

Earlier, during the south-west monsoon, a deficit of 20 per cent was recorded.