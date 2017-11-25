Centre wants enquiry against Allahabad University V-C

The Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry has recommended an enquiry against the vice-chancellor of Allahabad University, Rattan Lal Hangloo, to President Ram Nath Kovind, the Visitor of the institution, sources said.

For an enquiry to be conducted, the Visitor’s approval is required.

The recommendation follows a report from a fact-finding committee, formed by Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, on the violence that erupted inside the campus in April.

“The committee had gone there to probe the violence that took place and apart from being unable to contain the violence, they have noted other financial and administrative lapses too. To ensure the enquiry is held in an impartial and transparent manner, the vice-chancellor will be asked to go on leave once the ministry gets the President’s approval,” said an official source. Hungloo could not be contacted for comment.

Violent protests rocked the campus after a group of students, led by office-bearers of their union surrounded the university’s guest house, where an executive council meeting was underway, and shouted slogans demanding action against alleged financial irregularities in the institute.

Four students were arrested for disrupting the meeting and violating prohibitory orders.

A number of vehicles parked nearby were damaged and windowpanes smashed in the violence that ensued.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had also sought a detailed report regarding the violence.

He had asked the chief secretary of the state and the director general of police to prepare the report and directed that all problems of the students should be speedily addressed.

It is also learnt that the HRD ministry has sent a proposal to the President seeking the dismissal of the vice-chancellor (V-C) of the Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University for alleged administrative irregularities.