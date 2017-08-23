Chhattisgarh panel suggestion to govt: Purchase cow urine to stop people from abandoning cows

BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh’s official body for bovine welfare has a recommended buying cow urine from cattle owners to discourage the people from abandoning their livestock.

Visheshar Patel, the chairman of the state’s Gau Sewa Ayog, told Hindustan Times, on Tuesday that the urine can be used for research to develop different products including fertilisers and pesticides.

Patel’s comments came days after nearly 200 cows were found dead in three shelters run by a BJP leader, sparking criticism of the Raman Singh government which has made cow protection part of its official agenda.

“We have sent this proposal and we believe that cow urine should be purchased by the government at Rs 10 per litre. If this project starts, the people of the state who are abandoning the cows will keep them home for monetary benefits,” Patel added.

“Dus nahi..paanch ya saat rupaye bhi per litre ho jayega to kisan gaayo ko ghar mein rakhenge...raste mein nahi chhodenge (Even if the people get Rs 5-7, the people will not abandon their cows),” he added.

Many people abandon their cows after the animals stop giving milk or turn infirm due to old age, often leading to bovine deaths due to hunger and illness.

The cow commission has estimated Chhattisgarh’s cow population to be 92 lakh bovines. It also runs 115 cowsheds in different parts of the state.

He said, cow urine will be used to make “pesticide (jaivik keetniyantrak) and fertiliser (jeevamirt khaad)” besides “amritpaani”, which he described as a miracle solution that could revitalise barren land.

BJP leaders and other groups affiliated to the party have been making many claims about medicinal and other benefits of cow urine, which experts say are not scientifically proven.

Patel said strict monitoring will be done to avoid incidents like the recent cow deaths.

“We are focusing on monitoring of each and every goshala of the state and for that we are creating better infrastructure and awareness,” he said.

He added that the act of the BJP leader, accused in the cow deaths, is a matter of concern for the party, the state and “the Hindu samaj”.

“We are the only one who lodged a case against him and we believe that strict action should be taken against him,” he said. The BJP leader, Harish Verma, was suspended by the party after he was arrested.

He is accused of siphoning of Rs 1.65 crore given to cow shelters. Verma has, however, blamed cow commission, saying it failed to release pending funds for procuring fodder fo the animals. Verma has also accused Patel of demanding money to release funds.

“The allegations against me are baseless. Since he is guilty therefore he is misguiding the media. For me the cow is ‘mata’ (mother) and I can never do such a thing,” he added.

Since coming to power in the state, the Raman Singh government has pushed an aggressive bovine protection agenda which, opposition parties say, is emboldening self-styled vigilante groups to target people they accuse of cow slaughter or beef consumption.

Raman Singh had recently even said anyone found guilty of cow slaughter will be hanged.

Chhattisgarh and Gujarat are the only states which have enacted laws making cow slaughter punishable by life imprisonment.