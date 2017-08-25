Pay for damage caused from violence: HC seeks list of Ram Rahim Dera’s assets

Hearing an ongoing petition about the aftermath of the rape case verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Punjab and Haryana high court said on Friday evening that the sect will have to compensate for the losses caused in the arson after he was held guilty. The court sought a list of its properties from the Dera.

During the hearing that started 4.30 pm, the court also directed the Centre to provide additional forces to Punjab, which told the court that the situation was bad in the state and arson had taken place at several places.

By 5.30 pm, HT had confirmation of at least 13 deaths in Panchkula, and the mob had been pushed out to Zirakpur, from where they were taking pre-arranged buses back home.

The court sought detail from the Panchkula administration on damages, and said action will be taken if the police are found to have run away from any spots during the violence.

Meanwhile, Panchkula judicial officers were given paramilitary security cover.