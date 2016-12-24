DRDO successfully tests smart anti-airfield weapon system in Odisha

India successfully tested on Saturday the smart anti-airfield weapon system, capable of engaging ground targets in a range of 100km from a fighter aircraft, at the integrated test range here in Chandipur.

SAAW, an indigenously designed and developed 120kg class smart weapon, developed by DRDO, is a light-weight high precision guided bomb and one of the world class weapons systems, a DRDO statement said.

The captive and release trials were tracked by Radar and Telemetry ground stations at ITR during the entire duration of the flight.

The performance of all systems was satisfactory with all the mission objectives achieved, the statement said.

The government sanctioned the Rs 56.58 crore SAAW project in September 2013

In May, the DRDO conducted the first test on the weapon system from the IAF Jaguar DARIN-II aircraft.