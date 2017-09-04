Fall in food production likely as floods, drought hit 18 states this monsoon

India witnessed a sharp rise in weather-related calamities this year, with farming in as many as 18 states across the country being affected by floods, heavy rain or drought.

Top officials cited data compiled by the ministry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare to state that nearly four million hectares of agricultural land have fallen victim to the vagaries of nature this monsoon, resulting in a drop in area under cultivation for crops such as rice, pulses and oilseeds. For instance, the area under rice cultivation fell from 37.2 million hectares in 2016 to 36.6 million hectares this year.

While floods hit Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh this monsoon, another five – Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Mizoram – were pounded by heavy rainfall. The southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana, on the other hand, witnessed drought conditions.

Despite this, officials believe the total agricultural output for the year will not suffer but – in the best case scenario – even touch last year’s levels. “Rice production may go down, but that will not affect our food security. We have buffer stocks,” a ministry official said.

Agriculture secretary SK Pattanayak admitted to certain “inter-crop concerns”, but discounted fears of an impending crop shortage in the market. “Flood damage will not significantly affect our production targets,” he said.

These assurances, however, may not be able to completely dispel fears of heightened farmer distress and a sharp spike in food prices due to low production in the coming months. The government declares agricultural figures for the entire kharif season, masking both production drops that spike prices in the open market and gluts that leave farmers floundering.

The 2016-17 season resulted in foodgrain production of up to 138 million tonnes.