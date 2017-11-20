Five-tier security ring in place for Ivanka Trump’s visit to Hyderabad

Indian and US agencies will throw a five-tier security ring around US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, during her three-day visit to Hyderabad for a high-profile entrepreneurship conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Entrepreneurship Summit on November 28 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre in the capital of Telangana.

Sources said the five-tier security will also be in place at the Falaknuma Palace, converted into a hotel by the Taj group, where Ivanka will attend a dinner hosted by the Telangana government.

The US Secret Service will be in charge of the first two security rings, closest to Ivanka, who is also advisor to the White House, a police source said.

India’s Special Protection Group (SPG) will take care of the third layer while the four and fifth layers will be under Telangana police’s Intelligence Security Wing, trained in counter-terror operations, and Cyberabad police.

While the itinerary of Ivanka has been kept a secret in view of the threat perception, a three-km radius of the summit venue has been fortified with high-level security.

This is only the second time the organised conference is being held outside the US since the 2015 edition held in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Sources in the US consulate in Hyderabad said the security arrangements for Ivanka would match that provided to US President.

Tentatively, she is expected to stay at Hotel Westin, which is closer to the GES venue. The possibility of her staying at the historic Falaknuma Palace is also not ruled out, say sources.

A US Secret Service team has made several rounds of visits to the hotels and the GES venue and reviewed security arrangements for Ivanka. They would bring their own bullet-proof vehicles for Ivanka to travel within Hyderabad, besides carrying their own specialised weapons and bringing squads of trained sniffer dogs.

“The local police have been asked to stay away from the GES venue premises and confined themselves to outer layers of security. Even senior cops will not be allowed to come in uniform at the main dais,” the sources said.

A modern control room with latest equipment is being set up to monitor the movement of the VVIPs, besides keeping a watch on security arrangements, they added.

At Falaknuma Palace, the police are going all out to make fool-proof security arrangements since it is located in the old city area and is closer to Rohingya settlements.

“Though there are reports that Ivanka might visit the historic Golkonda Fort and go to Charminar area to do some shopping on November 29, there is no confirmation about her plans yet,” a source in the US consultate said.