Friends, neighbours of Kulbhushan Jadhav urge Delhi to seek his release

india Updated: Apr 10, 2017 20:25 IST
IANS

Pakistani journalists watch a video showing Kulbhushan Yadav, arrested on suspicion of spying, during a press conference in Islamabad in March 2016.(AFP File Photo)

Friends and neighbours living at the quiet suburban housing complex where former naval commander Kulbhushan Jadhav – who has been sentenced to death by Pakistan for alleged espionage – lived with his parents, are rallying for his release.

Shortly after the media flashed the news, several neighbours and close acquaintances living in Silver Oak building in Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, converged at the compound carrying handmade placards.

As a precaution, the police deployed around half a dozen constables outside the premises while some policemen visited the family living on the fifth floor.

“After taking retirement from the Indian Navy, he was trying to establish his own business. The Indian government must make all efforts to secure his release,” a neighbour of the family said.

Read more

Another neighbour, Subrato Mukherjee, said Jadhav and his family have always been very helpful to all the society members and he had even taken Marathi lessons from his parents.

“We could approach him for any problems or issues concerning the society and he was ever ready to help out,” he added.

Several others demanded that the government must secure his release as soon as possible.

Sudhir Jadhav, who retired as a Mumbai Police officer, has consistently maintained that his son Kulbhushan was framed, but none of the family members was seen in public after the Pakistani military court pronounced the verdict.

Pakistani authorities alleged that Kulbhushan used the alias Hussein Mubarak Patel. The 46-year-old was reportedly arrested in Balochistan on March 3, 2016.

The Pakistani military said he was arrested for “involvement in espionage and sabotage activities” and for waging war against Pakistan.

