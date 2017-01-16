Gang-raped mentally challenged girl in Bihar in critical condition

A 12-year-old mentally challenged girl, who was allegedly gang-raped by three teachers and the headmaster of a government school in Bihar’s Jehanabad district on Sunday, is reportedly in a critical condition.

The girl was admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital by her mother, who is also a physical training teacher in the same school in Kako.

The girl was found in a dishevelled condition on the rooftop of the school by her mother after a long search. Four teachers allegedly raped her on the roof.

Police said that at the time of the incident, the girl’s mother was taking classes.

Police recorded her statement, in which she named four accused - Aju Ahmad (headmaster of Kako secondary school), Atul Rehman, Abdul Bari and Md Shaukat (all teachers).

Kusum Bharti, station house officer of the women’s police station in Jehanabad, said a first information report (FIR) has been lodged against the four accused on the basis of the statement by the girl’s mother. “Prima facie, the incident appears true and raids are on to arrest the culprits,” she added.

The teacher said her daughter was mentally challenged and so she always kept a tab on her at the school.

“When I did not find her for some time, I started looking for her and reached the rooftop. She was found in a bad condition there,” she said.

She immediately took her daughter girl to the Kako police station, where police recorded her statement and referred her girl to the Jehanabad Sadar hospital.

“As my daughter’s condition worsened and the bleeding did not stop, I took her to Patna by train and admitted her at the Patna Medical College and Hospital. She was referred to the maternity ward after the emergency ward did not accept her case,” she said.