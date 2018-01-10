The Lok Sabha’s committee on salary and allowances has called a meeting on January 12 where it is likely to discuss an old proposal to double the salaries of members of Parliament to Rs one lakh.

MPs currently get Rs 50,000 as basic salary and another Rs 45,000 as constituency allowance. They are also entitled to a daily allowance of Rs 2000 for attending Parliament and related meetings. The proposal for a salary hike for MPs has so far not found support from the NDA government.

The panel’s move assumes significance after the Lok Sabha cleared a legislation to raise salaries of judges of the Supreme Court and high courts. Earlier, the government had accepted the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission to increase salaries of Central government employees. The new salaries come into force with retrospective effect from January 1, 2016.

If the government accepts the House panel’s suggestions, a fresh bill has to be cleared by Parliament enhancing the pay package of the lawmakers.

In July 2015, the House panel on salaries and allowances which was then headed by Yogi Adityanath had recommended a 100% hike in MPs salaries but the proposal did not move forward.

An MP is also entitled to limited number of free air tickets, free accommodation and staff allowances during his or her tenure.