IAS officer K Narasimha sacked in public interest for alleged non-performance

IAS officer K Narasimha has been sacked in public interest by the government on grounds of alleged non-performance.

Narasimha is a 1991 batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre. According to the department of personnel and training website, Narasimha had been under suspension since 2006.

The action came after a departmental review of the officer’s service allegedly found him unfit for the job. The review was as part of a change in rules carried out by the Manmohan Singh government in 2012.

But civil service employees resisted the implementation of the rule that gave the government powers to review the performance of officers after they complete 15 and 25 years in service and decide if they made the grade.

For the Union Territory cadre – formally referred to as the AGMUT cadre – the Union home secretary heads the panel that reviews the annual confidential record of the officials.

The panel had recommended Narasimha’s removal last year. It took over 10 months to complete the formalities.

A PTI report said the CBI had already filed a case against Narasimha for allegedly possessing assets more than his known sources of income. The allegations against the officer included misuse of official position when he was working as the secretary of the Sports Authority of India.

The home ministry too has sacked two senior IPS officers for alleged non-performance.

Mayank Sheel Chohan, a 1998 batch AGMUT cadre officer, and Raj Kumar Dewangan, a 1992 batch Chhattisgarh cadre officer, have also been given premature retirement under the same service rules.