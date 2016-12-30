In separate cases, CBI arrests two Income Tax officers for accepting bribes

In separate cases, CBI arrested two Income Tax officers for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh each, in Pune and Jhalwar respectively.

In Pune, the I-T officer was arrested for accepting a bribe to “pass favourable orders” in connection with tax liability of complainant, the agency said on Friday.

The officer had demanded Rs 2 lakh for extending the official favour and he was caught while accepting Rs 1 lakh after a trap was laid.

“A case was registered under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 on a complaint against Income Tax Officer (ITO), Ward 2(2), Income Tax Office, Swargate, Pune,” the agency stated in a release.

Meanwhile, searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the officer, whose name is not mentioned, which led to recovery of incriminating documents relating to tax assessment of the complainant, it said.

According to the release, during the search, cash of Rs 5,04,030/-(approx); jewellery i.e 4 gold biscuits weighing total 350 grams (approx); (documents of) two flats in Pune, 4.5-acre land at Solapur, nine bank accounts and one bank locker (yet to be operated) was also recovered.

In another incident in Jhalwar, Rajasthan, an I-T officer was nabbed for allegedly taking bribe from an assessee for not imposing penalty on his Income Tax Return.

The agency also found new currency notes worth Rs 24 lakh during searches at his residence, CBI spokesperson said on Friday.

CBI sources said Vinay Kumar Mangla, Income Tax Officer, Jhalawar was arrested red handed while he was allegedly accepting the bribe from the Income Tax assessee.

“ A case was registered U/s 7 of PC Act, 1988 against Income Tax Officer, Jhalawar on a complaint. It was alleged in the complaint that the Income Tax Officer demanded a bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant for not imposing penalty due in the scrutiny of his income for the assessment year of 2014-15,” CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

He said CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant.