In win for India, Brics declaration names Pak-based Lashkar, Jaish as terror concerns, clubs them with IS

The Brics member countries on Monday identified Pakistan-based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed among groups causing violence and security concerns, bracketing them with Islamic State.

The statement comes as a boost to India’s concerns over cross-border terrorism. This is the first time anti-India groups such as Lashkar and Jaish have been compared with the Islamic State in a joint statement by the five-country grouping. (LIVE updates)

“We deplore terrorist attacks worldwide including attacks in Brics countries, condemn terrorism in all its forms,” the Brics declaration said.

China, Pakistan’s ‘all-weather friend’, has blocked India’s efforts to get Jaish chief Masood Azhar designated a terrorist by the UN.