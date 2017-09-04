 In win for India, Brics declaration names Pak-based Lashkar, Jaish as terror concerns, clubs them with IS | india-news | Hindustan Times
In win for India, Brics declaration names Pak-based Lashkar, Jaish as terror concerns, clubs them with IS

This is the first time anti-India groups such as Lashkar and Jaish have been compared with the Islamic State in a joint statement by the five-country grouping.

india Updated: Sep 04, 2017 12:57 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis
From left, Brazil's President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South Africa's President Jacob Zuma and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a group photo during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province.
From left, Brazil's President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South Africa's President Jacob Zuma and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a group photo during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province.(AP Photo)

The Brics member countries on Monday identified Pakistan-based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed among groups causing violence and security concerns, bracketing them with Islamic State.

The statement comes as a boost to India’s concerns over cross-border terrorism. This is the first time anti-India groups such as Lashkar and Jaish have been compared with the Islamic State in a joint statement by the five-country grouping. (LIVE updates)

“We deplore terrorist attacks worldwide including attacks in Brics countries, condemn terrorism in all its forms,” the Brics declaration said.

China, Pakistan’s ‘all-weather friend’, has blocked India’s efforts to get Jaish chief Masood Azhar designated a terrorist by the UN.

