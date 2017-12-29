India hatching conspiracies against CPEC using Afghanistan soil: Pak

Pakistan has accused India of using Afghanistan for hatching conspiracies against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Interior minister Ahsan Iqbal said the “enemies of Pakistan” were using different tactics and propaganda to cause the failure of the $50 billion CPEC economically, the Dawn reported.

“India is hatching conspiracies against CPEC but Pakistan will foiled them with the support of the people,” he told journalists on Thursday in Quetta.

“India is using the soil of Afghanistan for such conspiracies,” he said but expressed hope that the CPEC project would be made successful.

The minister also said that the United States should stop hurling threats at Pakistan and recognise the sacrifices it had rendered in the war against terrorism.

China has offered to extend its ambitious CPEC project to Afghanistan.

China’s offer to extend CPEC is significant from India’s point of view considering New Delhi’s strong objection to the project which traverses through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.