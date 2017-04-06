 Indo-Pak issues should be resolved through dialogue: UN | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 06, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Indo-Pak issues should be resolved through dialogue: UN

india Updated: Apr 06, 2017 15:28 IST
PTI

File photo of Narendra Modi (right) and Nawaz Sharif .

India and Pakistan should find a peaceful solution to their issues through engagement and dialogue, the United Nations has said, as it noted that its observer group is investigating alleged ceasefire violations in the PoK.

“The UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) is investigating alleged ceasefire violations on the Pakistan-administered side of the Line of Control. And as we’ve said before, we continue to underline the need for the parties to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue,” associate spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Eri Kaneko said on Wednesday.

Kaneko was responding to a question by PTI at the daily press briefing about Pakistani troops violating the ceasefire by shelling mortar bombs on forward posts along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

Earlier this week, UN Secretary General’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric had told reporters that the UN had seen reports of the alleged ceasefire violations in the PoK side of the Line of Control at Domel, Kotli and Bhimber.

He added that the violations were being investigated by UNMOGIP.

tags

more from india

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you