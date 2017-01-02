IS video claims Modi, Obama, Turkey’s Erdogan working against Muslims’ interests

An Islamic State video, which called for attacks on Turkey days before the massacre at an Istanbul night club, shows President Recep Erdogan with leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who the group claims are working against the interests of Muslims.

The 19-minute video in Arabic and Turkish, titled The Cross Shield, features gruesome footage of two captured Turkish soldiers purportedly being burnt alive by IS fighters in Syria.

The video begins with an attack on Erdogan for his involvement in the war in Syria and calls for “destruction to be sowed” in Turkey.

It also refers to the situation in Afghanistan and shows Erdogan and Turkish leaders with other world leaders the IS claims are working against Islam and the interests of Muslims.

US President Barack Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Pope Francis, former Myanmar president Thein Sein, Israeli leaders and clerics and Modi feature in the video.

The photo of Modi and Erdogan used in the appears to be one taken when they had met in November 2015 on the margins of the G20 Summit in Turkey.

Turkey entered the war in Syria in August and has sent hundreds of troops, tanks and warplanes into the country.

The video, which also features purported footage of Turkish air strikes and suicide attacks and bombings by the IS, concludes with the execution of the Turkish soldiers. The chained soldiers are shown being dragged out of a cage and then set on fire. The video was purportedly shot in northern Syria.

The video is similar to another one on the killing of a Jordanian fighter pilot, who was captured by the IS when his plane went down in Syria in December 2014, and then burned alive in a cage.

The video was posted on jihadi websites days before 39 people were gunned down in an Istanbul night club on New Year’s Eve. The attack was claimed by the IS.

