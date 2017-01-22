Jallikattu LIVE: Madurai protests for permanent solution, sport likely to resume

Question mark over holding Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu continued to exist after the main bull-taming event to be held in Alanganallur near Madurai on Sunday morning faced opposition from the locals demanding a permanent solution.

Jallikattu may resume on Sunday after the Centre and the state government together cleared ways to hold the sport, despite a Supreme Court ban imposed in 2014.

Arrangements have been made at Chennai’s Marina Beach and various places in Madurai to hold the event, which would mark a historic win of the people of Tamil Nadu who doggedly protested across the state against the ban by the apex court, moved by a clutch of petitions by the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Amid continued protests in some places of Tamil Nadu over demands for a permanent solution of the issue, Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam was to inaugurate Jallikattu in Alanganallur area of Madurai at 10am Sunday, while other state ministers were to open the event in their respective districts at 11am.

Here are live updates:

9.30 am: After talks fail in Alanganallur, there could be change of venue to Dindigal district where chief minister O Panneerselvam might flag off the event.

9.15am: Talks between Madurai collector Veeraraghava Rao and the protesters fail, question over whether Jallikattu will be held or not remains

8.30am: People in Madurai’s Alanganallur, the hub of the Jallikattu, have gathered around the arena where the event is to be held. CM O Panneerselvam will open the event by 10am.

Tamil Nadu: People gather at 'vadi vasal' in Madurai's Alanganallur, from where the bulls will be released on the arena. pic.twitter.com/wqlWsrr9TH — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

7.45am: Massive crowd gathers at Chennai’s Marina Beach where the bull-taming sport has been organised.

7.13am: People in Madurai’s Alanganallur sit in protest, demanding a permanent solution for Jallikattu, and opposing the state-sponsored Jallikattu and its inauguration by Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam.