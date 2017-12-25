Kulbhushan Jadhav meets wife, mother at Pakistan foreign affairs ministry

Kulbhushan Jadhav, the death row prisoner at the centre of a diplomatic battle between India and Pakistan, on Monday met his wife Chetankaul and mother Avanti at the foreign affairs ministry in Islamabad, Pakistani officials said.

TV footage showed Jadhav’s family, accompanied by India’s deputy high commissioner to Pakistan JP Singh and Pakistan’s foreign office director for India Fareha Bugti , entering the main building of the ministry and the door shutting behind them.

The former naval officer’s kin arrived in the morning in Islamabad on an Emirates airlines flight from Dubai and were taken to the Indian High Commission initially for a meeting with Indian diplomats. They greeted the media after arrival but refused to respond to questions.

The meeting, which reportedly lasted for 30 minutes, started at around 1:35pm local time, officials said.

Pictures of the meeting released by the foreign office later showed Jadhav sitting behind a thick glass partition while his wife and mother are on the other side.

Ahead of the meeting, Pakistani foreign office spokesperson Mohammed Faisal tweeted a picture of Jadhav’s mother Avanti and his wife seated ahead of the meeting, adding they were “sitting comfortably in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan. We honour our commitments”.

The mother and wife of Commander Jadhav sitting comfortably in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pakistan . We honour our commitments pic.twitter.com/hILiMyp7Zl — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) December 25, 2017

Jadhav was at the ministry before his family arrived. It was not known where he had been kept before being transported to the ministry.

Earlier, Indian high commissioner Ajay Bisaria hoped that meeting would take place in a cordial atmosphere.

Elaborate and extraordinary security arrangements were put in place at the foreign ministry. TV footage showed a convoy of around seven vehicles escorting Jadhav’s family in the city.

Police and paramilitary security forces, including sharpshooters, were deployed at the building to deal with any untoward security situation.

Avanti Jadhav and Chetankul Jadhav are expected to catch a flight back to India via Muscat on Oman Air in the evening after the meeting.

The foreign office on Monday said Pakistan permitted Jadhav, convicted by a secret Pakistani court on charges of espionage, to meet his kin on humanitarian grounds on the birthday of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the International Court of Justice in May. The ICJ halted his execution on India’s appeal pending the final verdict by it.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

Consular access or not?

Foreign office spokesman Muhammad Faisal on Monday said the move should not be seen as according consular access to Jadhav, hours after his boss, Pakistan foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, said the presence of Indian deputy high commissioner in the meeting amounted to consular access.

Asif told Geo News on Sunday night that deputy high commissioner Singh accompanying Jadhav’s wife and mother could be considered as “consular access”. Asked specifically if it constituted consular access as an Indian official would be present in the meeting, Asif said, “Yes”.

But Faisal told media on Monday that “presence of an official of Indian High Commission in the meeting was not consular access” as he would only see the meeting taking place.

In India also, officials downplayed the comments by the Pakistani minister, maintaining that the Indian diplomat was only accompanying Jadhav’s family.

‘Not the last meeting’

Pakistani officials said Jadhav’s mother and wife would be allowed to speak to media representatives if they so desire so and if India agrees.

They have also said the meeting between Jadhav and his family members will not be the last.

The Pakistani high commission in New Delhi had issued visas to Jadhav’s mother and wife earlier in the month, ending months of anticipation and controversy.

Pakistan had initially offered a meeting between Jadhav and his wife on humanitarian grounds. But India made the acceptance of the offer conditional to permission for his mother and an Indian diplomat to accompany her.

After extensive deliberations, the Indian request was allowed and Christmas Day was proposed as the date for the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies)