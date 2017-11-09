Legal process for Zakir Naik’s extradition from Malaysia almost done: Govt

India’s legal process for approaching Malaysia for the extradition of Zakir Naik, charged by the NIA for radicalising youths, is “nearing completion” and soon an official request will be sent, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also said that the ministry’s internal process was underway in the case.

“The formal request for assistance of a foreign government in such cases requires a legal process. We are nearing the completion of this exercise. Soon an official request will be made to the Malaysian government. The internal process we have to complete is also underway,” he said.

According to media reports, Naik was in Malaysia after obtaining permanent residency five years ago.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged Naik and the Mumbai-based non-profit Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) that he founded in 1991 with indulging in unlawful activities and promoting religious hatred.

The government has imposed a five-year ban on the IRF under the country’s anti-terror laws and has declared Naik an absconder.