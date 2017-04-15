Lucknow-bound train Rajya Rani Express derails in UP, no casualties reported

Eight coaches of a Lucknow-bound Rajya Rani Express train derailed near Mundha Pande area of Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district on Saturday morning, injuring at least 13. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Two of the derailed coaches are said to have overturned. There are reports of several people being injured. Unofficial reports said fifteen passengers were injured but railway officials released a list of thirteen names.

No casualties have been reported so far.

“Coaches of 22454 Rajya Rani Express were derailed in Rampur at around 8:15am,” Divisional Rail Manager of Moradabad division Pramod Kumar said on Saturday. “We have deployed our disaster relief train and other emergencies units to clear the track and take the injured to hospitals,” Kumar said.

According to officials, the train left for Rampur from Moradabad railway station at 7:45am. It derailed minutes after crossing the bridge over Koshi river. Eight of the 17 coaches were derailed in the accident. Most of these coaches were the sleeper class, including aAC (B-2) coach.

“The train was moving with a slow speed when the incident happened, which gave the locomotor pilot enough time to apply emergency brakes and stop the train,” informed the DRM. “Due to the slow speed and quick response of the loco pilot , most of the passengers escaped unhurt,” Kumar said.

Railway officials have denied any foul play in the accident although investigation has been transferred to UP Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Train traffic on the line was restricted following the accident as emergency relief teams were clearing the tracks. The state government has also deployed NDRF teams to the accident site.

Senior rail officials and minister are overseeing the rescue operation. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked minister Baldev Singh Aulakh to reach the place of accident.

Adityanath also announced compensation of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 for passengers with serious and minor injuries respectively.

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu too announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for the passengers injured in the derailment of the Rajya Rani Express in Uttar Pradesh. Prabhu also tweeted an enquiry has been ordered and strict action will be taken against defaulters, if any.

Helplines have been opened by the railways to help relatives of the passengers.