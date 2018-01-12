 Modi ranked among top 3 world leaders in Gallup survey, ahead of Putin and Xi | india-news | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Modi ranked among top 3 world leaders in Gallup survey, ahead of Putin and Xi

The top ranking in the survey went to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, followed by French president Emmanuel Macron.

india Updated: Jan 12, 2018 14:21 IST
The survey rated Prime Minister Modi ahead of Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Theresa May and Benjamin Netanyahu.
The survey rated Prime Minister Modi ahead of Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Theresa May and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Switzerland for Davos summit, an international survey has ranked him among the top three leaders of the world.

An annual survey by Gallup International has put Prime Minister Modi at number three among the global leaders.

The respondents in the survey, which was conducted among the people across 50 countries, had rated Prime Minister Modi ahead of China’s Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu amongst others.

The top ranking in the survey went to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, followed by French president Emmanuel Macron.

Prime Minister Modi will be on a two-day visit to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting between January 22 and 23.

