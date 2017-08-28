Muslims in Madhya Pradesh gift loudspeaker to temple from where it was stolen

Over four months after singer Sonu Nigam sparked a controversy by tweeting remarks against the use of loudspeakers for ‘azaan’, Muslims in this town gifted a sound system to a temple after it was stolen a few days ago.

Talking about the move, Saed Khan, local corporator and president of Harda district Wakf committee, said he passed by the Hanuman temple on the outskirts of Harda town.

“Five days ago, thieves broke into the temple and stole the loudspeaker. For the past few days, whenever I passed by the temple, there was no sound of devotional songs. I felt bad and asked the priest of the temple if anyone had brought a new one. When he said no, we bought a new amplifier and gifted it to my Hindu brothers,” he said.

“Even if some people have made controversial remarks about the use of loudspeakers in mosques and temples, I just want to say that in India, people have never objected to such things...” said Khan.

Earlier this month, the Muslims in Harda under the leadership of Khan gave a respectful burial to a dead cow after its carcass remained unattended.

Last year Hindu right-wing activists allegedly assaulted a Muslim couple on a train at Harda on the suspicion of carrying beef.