New rivalry in Dravidian politics sparks fireworks in Tamil Nadu

Fireworks have begun in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape with a new rivalry between the two newly-anointed chiefs of the two Dravidian majors –AIADMK and DMK – VK Sasikala and MK Stalin.

Stalin, who was elevated as the working president of the DMK, at its general council meeting here on Wednesday, fired the first salvo in a statement a couple of days back, seeking inquiry into the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa’s death.

He had also questioned as to how a person holding a constitutional position like that of deputy speaker of Lok Sabha, Thambidurai can ask Sasikala to take over as chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Thambidurai is the propaganda secretary of the AIADMK.

The DMK general council meeting on Wednesday also resolved to urge the central government to ensure the conduct of Jallikattu, the bull taming sport, during Pongal slated for second week of January. DMK leaders have been blaming the AIADMK for its inability to get the central government to facilitate the conduct of the traditional sport in the state where it used to be a regular feature for several years until the Supreme Court recently banned it.

For the present, the two Dravidian rivals have picked up the issue of Jallikattu for immediate attention, given the emotional traction it gains in the state during the harvest festival. On Tuesday, Stalin had alleged that the ban on Jallikattu had come about only due to the failure of the AIADMK government to adhere to the Supreme Court guidelines in 2014.

Read | Jallikattu’s dubious glory: Taking the bull of populism by its horns

“Until the DMK was in power, jallikattu was properly conducted as per the safety guidelines. The issue started only when the AIADMK came to power in 2011,” Stalin said, adding an Animal Welfare Board of India committee that subsequently conducted an enquiry found that the regulations were flouted. Subsequently a ban was imposed in 2014, Stalin said.

Sasikala was quick to counter Stalin and charged him with making false statements on the issue over which Jayalalithaa fought vigorously. It was Jayalalithaa who filed a review petition on May 19, 2014, he said adding the Congress-led UPA government, an ally of the DMK, brought bulls under the show-display animals list along with tigers and bears and blamed it was for this reason jallikattu was banned, she said.

The DMK also holds the state government responsible for the spate of suicides by the farmers because of a drought.

Stalin on Wednesday led a delegation of farmers to the chief minister O Panneerselvam to highlight their plight. On Tuesday,A day earlier, the government had promised freebies to drought-affected families that possess ration cards.

Read | Shadow, sister, secretary: The rise of AIADMK’s new interim chief Sasikala