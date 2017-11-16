No one can stop India if it tries to take back PoK: Junior home minister Hansraj Ahir

No one can stop India if it wanted to wrest Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from the neighbouring country, Union minister of state for home affairs Hansraj Ahir said on Thursday, stressing that the territory was a part of India.

Ahir said PoK was under Islamabad because of the “mistakes” of previous governments.

“I say Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir is a part of India and due to the mistakes of the previous governments it has been with Pakistan. If we try to get PoK back, no one can stop us because it is our right,” PTI quoted Ahir as saying on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.

He said India would make efforts to get the territory back from Pakistan, PTI reported.

Ahir’s comments came a day after National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said Pakistan would not allow India to take that part of Jammu and Kashmir which was under its occupation.

Reacting to Ahir’s comments, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah asked what was stopping the government from taking back PoK.

“I don’t understand the ‘if we try’. What is stopping you from getting it back? Prove Dr Abdullah wrong with your actions rather than with hollowed out words,” Omar posted on Twitter.

“And in ‘previous governments’ do you include Vajpayee Sb’s decision to respect sanctity of LoC during the Kargil War as well?” he tweeted, referring to the then BJP-led government of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

I don’t understand the "if we try". What is stopping you from getting it back? Prove Dr Abdullah wrong with your actions rather than with hollowed out words. https://t.co/doAWc5m7g4 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) 16 November 2017

On Farooq Abdullah’s remarks, Ahir told ANI, “This is saddening and the language used by him was wrong. PoK is a part of Pakistan because of the mistakes made by the previous governments. It is our right to take it back and no one can stop us from doing it.”

Farooq Abdullah, earlier this week, said PoK belonged to Pakistan and the fact would not change no matter how many wars are fought over the issue.

Abdullah’s comment kicked up a political storm, drawing sharp criticisms from the BJP and its allies. A court in Bihar’s West Champaran district of Bihar has ordered an FIR against Farooq Abdullah over his controversial remarks.

The BJP said Farooq Abdullah was doing “free advocacy” for Pakistan.

“Farooq Abdullah is a member of Parliament from Srinagar and he should resign from the post for delivering such statements. Farooq Abdullah is doing free advocacy of Pakistan,” BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain told ANI.

“Earlier also, I have said that Pok was, is and will remain an integral part of India. Though it is presently occupied by Pakistan, it is still a part of India,” he said.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the national president of the Janata Dal (United), said “entire Kashmir, including the areas under Pakistani occupation, is an integral part of India”.